New Batch of Expats to Arrive in Beirut

New planes repatriating Lebanese expats are expected to land in Beirut on Monday, this time carrying passengers from the Saudi city of Jeddah, Paris, Libreville and London.

The number of passengers have not been identified yet.

Beirut's international airport has been closed since March, along with schools, universities, restaurants and bars, and Lebanese have been urged to stay at home to stem the spread of COVID-19.

On March 31, Lebanese authorities allowed expatriates to return despite a lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 20,000 people want to return to Lebanon.

On Sunday, Lebanese expats returned from Kuwait, Dubai, Angola's Luanda and Rome.

According to the Health Ministry they have all tested negative for the virus.

Lebanon confirmed 11 new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday, which raises the country's total to 630.