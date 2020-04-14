Berri Stresses Any Haircut Proposal 'Shall Not Pass'

Speaker Nabih Berri has sent the government a clear message saying parliament “will not legislate fraud or the theft of depositors' money and savings,” al-Joumhouria newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“This plan is not the finance minister's plan and we do not agree to it at all,” the daily quoted Berri as saying.

“In any case, the appropriation of people's deposits shall not pass,” Berri emphasized.

“We were among the fiercest supporters of suspending the payment of Eurobond debt, and now we are among the fiercest opponents to any haircut,” he added.

The Speaker pointed out that depositors are not to blame for the current state of affairs.

Asked about the country's banks, Berri said he is totally opposed to any move that could undermine Lebanon's once thriving sector.

“Any economy cannot rise without the presence of a strong and sound banking sector, but anyone who erred or has been part of the corruption, fund wasting or money smuggling network must bear the responsibility for their deeds,” the Speaker added.