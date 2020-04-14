Sfeir Says Seeking IMF Aid 'Inevitable'

It is “inevitable” that Lebanon will have to seek financial aid from the International Monetary Fund, the head of the country's banking body has said.

“This is the best and available course in light of the impossibility of seeking the help of traditional regional and international parties as in previous crises due to local and external obstacles compounded by the coronavirus crisis,” Association of Banks chief Salim Sfeir told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

He also suggested that any foreign financial support will hinge on “a comprehensive plan for administrative and financial reform” and “putting an end to the electricity problem which costs the country around $2 billion in annual losses.”