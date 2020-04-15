Policeman Killed in Cairo Shootout with Militants

An Egyptian policeman was killed and three others wounded in a shootout Tuesday with armed militants in Cairo, the interior ministry said in a statement.

A "terrorist cell" was intending to attack Christians in southern and eastern Cairo during their Easter celebrations, the statement said.

Coptic Orthodox Christians, who make up around 10-15 percent of Egypt's 100 million population, celebrate Orthodox Easter on 19 April.

The ministry said the cell was "neutralised" with seven militants killed.

Six rifles and a cache of ammunition were recovered from the scene and other weapons that were "to be used in their terror plan" were found in a nearby warehouse.

Private television channel CBC Extra News showed footage of the gunfire, as residents of Al-Amiriyah suburb were warned to stay inside their homes away from windows and doors.

The shootout lasted several hours, going beyond the 8:00 pm start of the nighttime curfew imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, a security source told AFP.

Security forces have been battling a long-running insurgency mainly in the Sinai Peninsula in northeast Egypt, spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

A nationwide operation against militants began in February 2018.

Since then, more than 845 suspected militants have been killed in North Sinai province along with more than 60 security personnel, according to official figures.