Aoun Meets U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Lazzarini

President Michel Aoun met on Wednesday at Baabda Presidential Palace with UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Philippe Lazzarini, who came on a farewell visit upon his appointment as UNRWA's new Commissioner-General, the Presidency press office said.

A statement by Aoun’s office stated that "the meeting was attended by Former Minister, Salim Jreisatti, UNRWA Representative in Lebanon, Claudio Cordone, and Legal Counsel, Mary Shebly."

It added that the President wished Lazzarini "success in his new responsibilities, and thanked him for the efforts made during his stay in Lebanon as UN Humanitarian Coordinator in enhancing relations between Lebanon and UN organizations."