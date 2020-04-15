Ministry of Finance to Pay Money Due to Hospitals

Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni assured on Wednesday that the Ministry is willing to pay "part" of the sums due to hospitals in a bid to mitigate the financial difficulties they are enduring mainly in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the National News Agency reported.

Wazni’s comments came during a meeting he held with the Head of the Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon, Sleiman Haroun and in the presence of Head of the Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan, added NNA.

“The state must pay the amounts dues to the hospitals in monthly payments in order for the latter to pay the salaries of its employees and the dues owed to suppliers until a clear and integrated plan is found after the crisis ends,” declared Wazni.

The Minister warned that any failure to pay these dues could likely lead several hospitals to “shutdown.”