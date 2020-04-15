Israeli Drone Bombs Hizbullah Car on Syrian-Lebanese Border

An Israeli drone targeted a Hizbullah car just inside Syria near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday, without casualties, a source from the group said.

"An Israeli drone first struck near a car transporting Hizbullah members," the source said, asking for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

"The passengers got out before it was then directly hit in a second strike," the source said, but there were no casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "the Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle near the Jdaidit Yabous crossing" with Lebanon that is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported material damage to a "civilian car" in the same area, without mentioning what party had hit it.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities.

The drone attack came a week after Israel's military released a video it said shows Syrian officers and Hizbullah members working together on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel has warned for years of what it calls Iran and Hizbullah's "entrenchment" in southern Syria close to Israeli army positions.

There have been several drone attacks near the Golan Heights in recent months targeting Syrians said to be working with Hizbullah, according to Syrian opposition activists.

Iran-backed Hizbullah has been officially fighting in Syria to support the Damascus regime since 2013, helping the regime regain key parts of the country.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the start of the war in 2011, targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian forces and Hizbullah fighters.

It is rare for Israel to claim responsibility for such strikes directly. It says Iran's presence in neighboring Syria poses a threat and has vowed to continue its strikes and prevent arms deliveries to Hizbullah.