Lebanon Receives PCR Kits Gifted by China

Lebanon received PCR kits and thermometers as a gift from the Chinese government on Thursday to help it confront the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nasif Hitti, Public Work and Transportation Michel Najjar and Health Hamad Hassan received the gift at the airport.

“We are going to conduct more PCR tests in various Lebanese regions,” said Hamad from the terminal. “We would like to assure everyone that the random test samples we have taken last week were a positive indicator.”

For his part, the Chinese ambassador to Lebanon said: “The Chinese government sends a plane to provide in-kind assistance to a number of friendly countries in the region, including Lebanon. The batch of aid contains 3 thousand PCR tests in addition to some other equipment.”

“We have followed the tremendous efforts made by the Lebanese government to combat coronavirus and the good results that have been obtained so far in addition to the steadfastness of the Lebanese and we are ready to continue working with Lebanon to overcome difficulties and to provide more assistance if necessary,” he added.