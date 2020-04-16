Lebanon Records Five New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon registered five new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday raising the tally to 663.

The Health Ministry said in its daily report that Thursday’s cases were all recorded among Lebanese residents, noting that no infections were registered among Lebanese expats repatriated recently from abroad.

On the number of PCR tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said 855 tests were run in nineteen government-approved laboratories.

According to the National News Agency, 85 patients have recovered from the virus since the first case was detected, and 21 fatalities.