Diab: Lockdown, General Mobilization May be Extended by 2 Weeks

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Thursday that the coronavirus lockdown and the so-called state of general mobilization could be extended beyond April 26.

"It is not true that we intend to ease the lockdown and general mobilization measures. We might rather harden them should the need arise in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and we might request a two-week extension on April 26," Diab said during a cabinet session in Baabda.

"At the moment, the focus is on the domestic situation in order to immunize it prior to the resumption of the repatriation of Lebanese from abroad on April 26," the PM added.

In a chat with reporters after the session, Diab said the government has not discussed any deposits haircut.

"No one will lose their deposits, but the timing of retrieving them hinges on the restructuring plan," he added.

"We all know the reality of the situation and the money evaporated months ago and prior to our assumption of our posts," Diab went on to say, referring to USD deposits.

Asked about the release of depositors' funds, Diab noted that he was pushing for the approval of the capital control law which was withdrawn by the finance minister.

"I'm not attacking him, knowing that he had been present during all the amendments that we introduced to the draft law," the PM added.

Diab also noted that granting depositors bonds is only one of the options, pointing out that they could find benefit in such a solution.

"As part of the reform plan we can reactivate the economy and bring fresh money from abroad, whether from the IMF, CEDRE or friendly nations or through a new economic drive and BOT projects," he went on to say.