Stocks Buoyed by Plans to Lift Lockdowns

European stock markets mostly climbed on Thursday as investors focused on plans to ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, while the dollar rose as well.

Meanwhile U.S. investors largely brushed off another 5.2 million first-time unemployment claims, which took the number of jobs lost since mid-March to 22 million, as President Donald Trump was to announce plans for lifting lockdowns in the world's top economy.

Oil prices diverged, a day after hitting an 18-year low as traders believe that a producers' deal to slash output is not large enough to offset a crash in demand caused by coronavirus fallout.

"Investors are shrugging off the pessimism and (are) willing to focus on more positive things," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Frankfurt stocks added 0.2 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel late Wednesday unveiled the first steps towards undoing coronavirus restrictions that have plunged the eurozone's biggest economy into recession.

"Markets in Europe appear to be stabilizing a touch on some limited relaxation of lockdown restrictions across the region," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewon.

"Germany has become the latest European country to say it would be loosening some measures on its lockdown over the coming weeks, which is clearly helping European sentiment for now.

"Reports that the UK has seen a peak in its infection rates is also helping," he added.

London stocks gained 0.6 percent even as a survey showed plunging retail sales in March as the deadly virus outbreak kept British shoppers away from traditional stores.

Total retail sales sank by 4.3 percent in March from a year earlier, the British Retail Consortium said.

"The crisis continues; the retail industry is at the epicenter and the tremors will be felt for a long while yet," said BRC chief Helen Dickinson.

Milan stocks rose 0.3 percent after the Lombardy region, the nation's industrial heartland, signaled it wants to get back to work from May 4.

- Asia equities drop -

On the downside, Asian markets fell following overnight woes on Wall Street as more negative U.S. economic data fueled worries about the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had already been a spate of grim economic forecasts this week, with the IMF warning of the worst global downturn in a century, and poor U.S. economic figures on Wednesday further spooked investors.

The latest numbers from the United States, the world's biggest economy, highlighted the scale of the damage unleashed by lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

U.S. retail sales plunged in March while industrial production in the same month suffered its steepest drop since 1946, data showed.

Other reports pointed to weak homebuilder sentiment and manufacturing conditions, while a U.S. Federal Reserve report said economic activity "contracted sharply."

President Trump has said that on Thursday he will announce the first plans for lifting lockdowns in the U.S. -- the worst-hit country.

The World Health Organization has warned, however, that lifting restrictions too early could have devastating consequences such as a possible second wave of infections.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 5,628.43 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 10,301.54 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 4,350.16 (close)

Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 0.3 percent at 16,768.14 (close)

Madrid - IBEX 35: DOWN 1.1 percent at 6,763.40 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 2,821.55

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 23,423.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 19,290.20 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 percent at 24,006.45 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,819.94 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $27.39 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $20.10

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0835 from $1.0910 at 2100 GMT

Dollar/yen: UP at 107.72 yen from 107.46

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2426 from $1.2518

Euro/pound: UP at 87.25 pence from 87.15 pence