Official Says Will Take 'a Year or Two' before U.S. Economy Recovers

The United States will take "a year or two," if not longer, to recover from the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus, a top Federal Reserve official said Thursday.

"It would probably take a year or two, a few years to get the U.S. economy fully back to full strength," New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said.

"Unfortunately, this is a situation where I think the economies can be underperforming for some time," he said in a video conference organized by the Economic Club of New York.