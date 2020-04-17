Health Ministry: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 668

The Health Ministry released its daily statement on the number of coronavirus cases on Friday reporting five new cases raising the tally to 668.

The new cases were all recorded among Lebanese residents and none among the expatriates repatriated home recently.

The number of fatalities remains at 21 for the second day in a row.

1070 PCR tests were run in 24 hours, said the Ministry.

In order to get an accurate analysis about the virus’ development in Lebanon, around 1000 PCR tests must be performed every 24 hours