Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

- More than 165,000 dead -

There have been 2,403,410 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 165,216 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 40,683 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,660 dead. Spain follows with 20,852, then France with 19,718 and Britain with 16,060.

In Spain the daily death toll dips below 400 for the first time in four weeks.

- Nurseries reopen in Norway -

In Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, children are allowed to go back to nurseries from Monday, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision. It is the first step in a slow and gradual lifting of restrictions.

- Hubei high schools to reopen -

High schools in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the epidemic started, will reopen on May 6, for final year students.

- Beginning of end of lockdown -

Germany starts the process of easing its lockdown, allowing some smaller shops to reopen. A ban on gatherings of more than two people remains in place as does a demand for distance of 1.5 metres in public places.

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is "greatly concerned" the public could let its guard down too fast.

Denmark begins to open up more businesses.

New Zealand says certain restrictions will be lifted next week: businesses deemed safe can reopen, along with some schools, while limits on local travel will also be relaxed and gatherings of up to 10 people allowed for events such as weddings or funerals.

Ghana ends a three-week lockdown on two key regions around the capital Accra and second region Kumasi.

- Second wave in Singapore -

Singapore, initially successful in keeping its outbreak in check, faces a fast-moving second wave as it reports a record daily jump of more than 1,400 cases, with almost all new infections linked to dormitories housing foreign laborers.

- Economic fallout -

U.S. oil prices dive to 22-year lows at just $11 after crashing almost 40 percent in a flooded market slammed by evaporating demand in the face of the pandemic.

The Bank of Spain says the country's economy is likely to crash by between 6.6 percent and 13.6 percent in 2020.

- Japanese hospitals under strain -

Japanese medics warn more must be done to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming the country's healthcare system as confirmed cases pass 10,000, despite a nationwide state of emergency.

- 'Weaknesses' in health systems -

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed "systemic weaknesses" in global health systems, the G20 warns.

- Germany to cover neighbors' bills -

Germany will cover the cost for treating novel coronavirus patients taken in from European Union neighbor countries, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.