Hassan Says Lockdown in Place to Prevent Second Wave of Cornavirus

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Wednesday that more PCR tests will be run in the next fifteen days to prevent a new wave of coronavirus despite the progress achieved in limiting its spread.

“In the next fifteen days and until May 10 we will raise the number of PCR tests in order to get a clear picture about the measures we need to take," in the next phase, said Hassan from Baabda Palace after meeting the President.

The Minister stated during his meeting with President Michel Aoun that he briefed him on the steps taken by his ministry regarding expanding the number of tests conducted in various Lebanese regions.

On the so-called government-imposed general mobilization period, Hassan said it will prolong further “to prevent a second wave of the virus despite the results achieved so far.”

The Health Ministry announced zero coronavirus cases on Tuesday, keeping the number of people infected at 677, dead at 21.