Patient Dies of Coronavirus in Dinnieh

A patient from the northern town of al-Dinnieh infected with coronavirus has succumbed to his illness and died at Tripoli’s governmental hospital, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The man, who contracted the virus and transmitted it to his wife, two children and nephew, died late on Tuesday, said NNA.

NNA said the deceased had suffered from heart and lung complications.

His death raises the number of fatalities to 22 in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Lebanon recorded zero cases of coronavirus. The total number of people who contracted the virus is 677.