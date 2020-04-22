Parliament Convenes for Second Day

Lebanese lawmakers convened Wednesday for the second day in a row at the UNESCO Palace to discuss several items including a controversial draft law lifting the immunity for ministers and shortening the parliament’s term.

Before the session convened, MPs made remarks to reporters.

Free Patriotic MP Ibrahim Kanaan and head of the Finance and Budget Parliamentary committee urged quick action in light “exceptional financial, economic and social conditions. We are on the verge of collapse and the living conditions of people must be given top priority.”

On draft laws to try ministers before the ordinary court, Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah said: “We must reach a result. Until this moment we have been incapable of taking not even one minister before the court. We are ready to proceed with any amendment of the law or the constitution in this context.”

MP Alain Aoun of the Free Patriotic Movement said all efforts must be exerted to try corrupt ministers, “otherwise we better admit that we are unable to approach any perpetrator and let them go unpunished.”

On Tuesday, MPs approved a $120 million loan from the World Bank to help fight COVID-19, which has officially infected 677 people and killed 21 nationwide.

Parliament also approved a law for establishing a national commission for combating corruption and another for constructing a tunnel that would link the Bekaa region to the capital Beirut.

Parliament meanwhile voted against approving a contentious general amnesty law in an urgent manner and sent the bill to parliamentary committees for reevaluation. The committees have been granted a 15-day deadline to complete the task.

It approved a bill legalizing the cultivation of cannabis for medical use amid the objections of Hizbullah's bloc and several independent MPs.