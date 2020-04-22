Trump Says U.S. Will Destroy Any Iranian Gunboats Harassing U.S. Ships

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had ordered the U.S. military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses U.S. Navy ships.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said on Twitter.

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats swarmed around U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.