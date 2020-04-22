Bassil Sees Plot in Aid Plan Shelving, BDL Memos, Street Protests
Free Patriotic Movement leader Jebran Bassil suggested Wednesday that a series of recent developments are a “premeditated plot.”
“How can some torpedo the most important law submitted by the government, which entails financial support worth LBP 1,200 billion for farmers, industrialists and craftsmen, for importing raw material and for offering subsidized loans to small and medium enterprises?!” Bassil tweeted, shortly after a legislative session ended due to loss of quorum during the debate of the proposal.
“How can the central bank issue circulars that lead to the collapse of the lira exchange rate?” Bassil added.
He also charged that some political parties are orchestrating the latest street protests as part of a “premeditated plot.”
