Jumblat Says Lebanon Ruled by 'Black Operations Room'
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat charged Wednesday that the country is being ruled by what he called a “black operations room.”
“Day after day, it becomes more and more evident that the country is ruled by a black operations room that rejects any reform and has plans for further impoverishment with the aim of gaining more control,” Jumblat tweeted.
“As if the construction of a tunnel between Beirut and the Bekaa is more important than reforming and modernizing the electricity sector and ending the deficit,” he added.
“As to negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, it is prohibited with the aim of facilitating hegemony over what's left of Lebanon,” Jumblat went on to say.
No Mr. Jumblat Lebanon is ruled by a bunch of war lords such as yourself that don't give a Sh$t about Lebanon and only carry about filling there own bank accounts. I pray the day comes where all of you are held accountable and put on trial by the criminal court. You have no shame ...
WJ surely means Kizb and their terror cronies. But he is also aligned with Kizb and is a cronie himself. Give him a couple more days and he will be aligned with the revolution of the sandal sellars of djibuti