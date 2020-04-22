Jumblat Says Lebanon Ruled by 'Black Operations Room'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat charged Wednesday that the country is being ruled by what he called a “black operations room.”

“Day after day, it becomes more and more evident that the country is ruled by a black operations room that rejects any reform and has plans for further impoverishment with the aim of gaining more control,” Jumblat tweeted.

“As if the construction of a tunnel between Beirut and the Bekaa is more important than reforming and modernizing the electricity sector and ending the deficit,” he added.

“As to negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, it is prohibited with the aim of facilitating hegemony over what's left of Lebanon,” Jumblat went on to say.