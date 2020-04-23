Merkel Says Berlin Ready to 'Significantly' Raise EU Budget Contribution
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said Germany was ready to pay into a "significantly higher" EU budget to help the bloc cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking ahead of crunch talks between EU leaders on a giant rescue package, Merkel said: "In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared to make completely different, that is to say significantly higher contributions to the European budget over a set period."
Comments 0