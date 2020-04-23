Aoun Meets Central Bank Governor and Education Minister

President Michel Aoun met Thursday in Baabda with Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub.

The National News Agency said Aoun and Salameh discussed “the monetary situations in the country and the central bank's measures to address them.”

With the education minister, the president tackled “the educational situations in the country in light of the general mobilization measures and the future of the academic year and the exams.”

Following the talks the minister announced that successive meetings will be held with the parents' committees, school unions and the public sector to reach an acceptable solution regarding the academic year.

“We must take a middle ground decision that suits parents and schools as to the issue of installments,” he said.

He added that the decision on the official exams will be taken soon.