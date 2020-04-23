FPM Files Lawsuit over Billions of Dollars Sent Abroad

The Free Patriotic Movement on Thursday filed a lawsuit over “the billion of dollars that were sent abroad in 2019, especially after October 17.”

“As part of the continuation of its battle for recovering the funds that have been smuggled to outside the country and after carrying out several steps towards the central bank and in parliament, MP Ziad Aswad tasked by the FPM and its head Jebran Bassil has filed a lawsuit with State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat,” the FPM said in a statement.

The lawsuit relates to “the transfer abroad of billions of dollars in 2019 in a selective manner, especially after October 17,” the FPM added, noting that the transfers have continued to date, which has “burdened the economy and harmed depositors especially small ones.”