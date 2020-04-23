Mobile version

Lagarde Warns EU Leaders of 'Doing Too Little, Too Late' in Virus Response

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 April 2020, 17:59
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders on Thursday against doing "too little, too late" in addressing the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a source told AFP.

Lagarde also said during a videolink summit of the leaders that the ECB's worst-case scenario was that the eurozone could lose 15 percent of GDP because of the impact of measures to slow the virus, the source said.

