Lagarde Warns EU Leaders of 'Doing Too Little, Too Late' in Virus Response
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders on Thursday against doing "too little, too late" in addressing the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a source told AFP.
Lagarde also said during a videolink summit of the leaders that the ECB's worst-case scenario was that the eurozone could lose 15 percent of GDP because of the impact of measures to slow the virus, the source said.
