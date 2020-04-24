PM Hassan Diab Speaking after Cabinet Session
-
24 April 2020, 19:10
Diab: The state will strike firmly against those who think that we'll stand idly by as they plot to rob people's money through hiking the dollar exchange rate.
-
24 April 2020, 19:06
Diab: The government is firm in its decision to protect the country and we will not allow any tampering with the interests and food security of the Lebanese.
-
24 April 2020, 19:02
Diab: There are gaps in the central bank's performance, strategies, clarity and monetary policy and the bank's losses have reached USD 7 billion this year.
-
24 April 2020, 18:54
Diab: There are major gaps at the central bank.
-
24 April 2020, 18:54
Diab: Let the central bank governor declare the facts to the Lebanese.
-
24 April 2020, 18:52
Diab: There is suspicious ambiguity in the central bank governor's approach towards the exchange rate.
-
24 April 2020, 18:52
Diab: Some are insisting on deepening the financial crisis.
-
24 April 2020, 18:50
Diab: Some have claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has rescued the government, but in fact the fight against coronavirus has exhausted us and changed our priorities.
-
24 April 2020, 18:49
Diab: We accept and demand objective criticism.