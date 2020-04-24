PM Hassan Diab Speaking after Cabinet Session

Timeline

24 April 2020, 19:10 Diab: The state will strike firmly against those who think that we'll stand idly by as they plot to rob people's money through hiking the dollar exchange rate.

24 April 2020, 19:06 Diab: The government is firm in its decision to protect the country and we will not allow any tampering with the interests and food security of the Lebanese.

24 April 2020, 19:02 Diab: There are gaps in the central bank's performance, strategies, clarity and monetary policy and the bank's losses have reached USD 7 billion this year.

24 April 2020, 18:54 Diab: There are major gaps at the central bank.

24 April 2020, 18:54 Diab: Let the central bank governor declare the facts to the Lebanese.

24 April 2020, 18:52 Diab: There is suspicious ambiguity in the central bank governor's approach towards the exchange rate.

24 April 2020, 18:52 Diab: Some are insisting on deepening the financial crisis.

24 April 2020, 18:50 Diab: Some have claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has rescued the government, but in fact the fight against coronavirus has exhausted us and changed our priorities.