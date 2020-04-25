Lebanon Confirms New Coronavirus Deaths, Eight New Cases

Lebanon confirmed two new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, and eight new infections from the COVID-19.

Reports said one of the deceased was an elderly male in his 80s who suffered from chronic diseases.

The Health Ministry also announced eight new cases of coronavirus raising the total to 704 people infected since February 21.

Health Ministry reports show there have been 140 recoveries since the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic was detected on Feb 21.

Health Ministry teams and Lebanese municipalities have been conducting random PCR tests across the country.

“Preventive measures are obligatory now that Lebanon is gradually opening,” after the outbreak of the virus, said Health Minister Hamad Hassan Saturday from the municipality of Ghobeiry where he was touring hospitals in the area.

“People must continue to wear their face masks,” he stressed.

On Friday, the Cabinet endorsed a five-phase plan to reopen the country and end the coronavirus lockdown, following a recommendation from the Higher Defense Council and directions from Lebanon's anti-coronavirus committee.