Lebanon Confirms One New Coronavirus Death

Lebanon confirmed one new death from coronavirus Saturday, as the total number of infections in the country rose to 696.

Reports said the deceased was an eldely male in his 80s who suffered from chronic diseases.

Health Ministry reports show there have been 140 cases of recoveries since February 21, when the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic was first detected in the country.

Health Ministry teams and Lebanese municipalities have been conducting random PCR tests across the country.