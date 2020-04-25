Diab Praises ISF Role during Visit to Agency

Prime Minister Hassan Diab visited on Saturday the Internal Security Forces Directorate and held talks with its chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman.

Diab hailed the role of the ISF in maintaining stability saying it behaved “responsibly” during the October 17 demonstrations.

“I hereby praise the ISF and its role and the sacrifices it made to prevent chaos,” said Diab.

“The ISF has behaved responsibly with the revolution and with protecting demonstrators, freedom of expression, and public property,” he added.

For his part, Othman said: “The ISF is committed to its duties and stands at an equal distance from everyone.”