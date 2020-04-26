Berri Bloc 'Criticizes Diab Rhetoric', Mustaqbal Reminds Him of 'Harirism Achievements'

Sources from Speaker Nabih Berri's Development and Liberation bloc have criticized the rhetoric used by Prime Minister Hassan Diab in his latest speech.

"What's needed is to rescue the country and reassure the people that theit bank desposits are safe," the sources told the al-Anbaa news portal of the Progressive Socialist Party.

"The most important thing is to put an end to this deterioration in the dollar exchange rates," the sources added.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile told al-Anbaa that Diab should "remember the achivements of 'Political Harirism', at a time some are pushing him to distort its image."

"Let him remember what the martyr Rafik Hariri did to end the war, approve the Taef Accord and reconstruct Beirut," the sources said.

"Let him only look at the achivements that were made at the airport, the Rafik Hariri hospital, the Lebanese University and downtown Beirut, compared to what his sponsors are doing at the electricity sector, illegal border crossings, the casino, the dams, the meaningless and Baathist wars, smuggling and the rest of the practices," the sources added.