Hasan: Studies Saying Pandemic Ended in Lebanon Not Authoritative

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said Sunday that some foreign studies that have declared the end of the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanon are neither "accurate" nor "authoritative."

"Studies by some universities point to the end of the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanese. These are data studies that are neither accurate nor authoritative," Hasan tweeted.

"We are taking the correct and disciplined course in a very delicate and cautious manner," the minister added.

"God willing, we will all abide by the general mobilization restrictions as the course of the safe return to normalcy begins," Hasan went on to say.

Based on Artificial Intelligence-driven data analysis, the Singapore University of Technology and Design has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic had ended in Lebanon on April 22 and in Jordan on April 19.

According to the study, the pandemic will end in most Arab countries by May or June.

According to the researchers, the study was based on official data provided by a number of countries around the world to estimate the key dates of transition during the pandemic life cycle curve.

The Lebanese government has approved a five-phase reopening plan to gradually end the coronavirus lockdown that has been in place since March 15.

The first phase begins on April 27 while the fifth phase will begin on June 8.

The country has so far recorded 704 coronavirus cases which include 24 deaths and 143 recoveries.