Bassil Urges 'Fair Distribution of Losses', Warns Religious Leaders against 'Protecting Corrupts'
Free Patriotic Movement leader Jebran Bassil on Sunday said several parties must bear the country's huge financial losses, as he warned religious leaders against “protecting corrupts” for sectarian reasons.
“We ask the government to move forward and not to retreat, seeing as the entire country and people are suffering and there is no sectarianism, a targeted campaign or a coup attempt,” Bassil said in a televised address, amid heated accusations between the government and its opponents.
The government “started diagnosing” the flaws and “taking measures,” which prompted “those whom accountability would be detrimental to them to attack it,” Bassil added.
“We call for speeding up the approval of the government's (financial and economic) plan and the issue must not exceed this week, as it has promised. It must then head to international institutions, especially the International Monetary Fund, to negotiate with it on obtaining the conditions that would suit us and at the same time confine us in order to implement the necessary reforms.”
He added: “Every crisis has its benefits and opportunities, and the most important opportunity from this crisis could be dropping wrongdoers' sectarian protections. The top religious authorities, both Christian and Muslim, should beware of wasting the chance by seeking to provide sectarian protection for the wrongdoers at a time they have been calling for heeding the voice of the people.”
Responding to those who have criticized the government and its premier in recent days, some of whom are religious leaders, Bassil said “it is not a coup against the free financial system if the government has decided to shoulder its responsibilities.”
“At the same time, it is not reasonable to say that the central bank is solely to blame, seeing as parliament and government are responsible for allowing it to carry on with its mistakes without carrying out the necessary rectification,” the FPM chief went on to say.
Noting that his party supports the restructuring of banks according to international standards, Bassil said it opposes imposing any “arbitrary policies on the banks with the aim of taming and subjugating them.”
“They should be allowed to manage their affairs in line with standards laid out by the state and the central bank that would be appropriate for the rise of the sector and the economy,” Bassil added.
“At the same time, I warn against any intention to destroy or usurp the banking sector for any political motives. We will not tolerate this and we will continue to defend the freedom of the banking sector, which is a main pillar of the Lebanese economy,” Bassil vowed.
He lamented that political rivals have “threatened a civil war should the money they stole or transferred abroad be touched.”
Bassil also suggested that there should be a “fair distribution of losses” among several parties.
“The losses must be borne by the thieves, corrupts, greedy beneficiaries, banks and their owners and contributors, the central bank and the state's policies and officials,” he said.
Noting that there is only one “quick and effective law” that can “distinguish corrupts from upright individuals, which is a law for unveiling financial accounts and properties,” Bassil said he admits that it would be difficult to pass such a law because “it would expose the corrupts.”
But he called on all those who practice public service to “do this thing on their own” without the presence of a law.
The MF should be publicly executed. He alone cost the treasury over $30 billion in subsidies to EDL due to his corruption and theft.
During Miqati's government, he insisted on having $1.7 billion dollars to fix the electricity ( when General Electric would have done the same for half the money) and promised the Lebanese 24/7 supply. He shops in Switzerland, travels on private jets, owns luxurious properties all over the world and he has the audacity to talk about corruption.
The people of Lebanon demand his execution.
and isn't Patriarch Al Rahi protecting you, your father in-law, and your corrupt party?!
I swear this is the funniest thing to come out of this guys mouth. The scary thing about it is that the sheep will believe him. One must ask him how did he accumulate such wealth and we the sheep have no electricity, no clean water, garbage every where, cancer rates have gone sky high due to all the pollution etc...
” أكثر ما يثير السخرية في كلام الوزير جبران باسيل دعوته اللبنانيين وأهل السياسة والاقتصاد الى اتخاذه مثالاً يجب الاقتداء به في الشفافية والنزاهة وحسن السيرة والأداء”.
“فالشاب يرفض ان يتعلم من كل التجارب المريرة التي استدرج العهد اليها، وما زال يتصرف باعتباره محور الافكار الخلاقة التي تدور من حولها السياسات العامة في البلاد. فعن اية صفات حميدة يطالب باسيل الآخرين الى الاقتداء بها ؟!”.
“فهل ترتكز قواعد الاقتداء على نتائج الهدر في قطاع الكهرباء وتحميل الدولة نصف الدين العام؟ ام ترتكز على تعطيل المؤسسات الدستورية لتأمين وصول عمه الى رئاسة الجمهورية؟ ام الى عرقلة التعيينات ومجالس الادارة في المرافق الحيوية للإبقاء على سياسات وضع اليد من ازلام التيار؟ ام على وضع برنامج سيدر للاستثمار والنهوض الاقتصادي في الحجر السياسي لسنتين؟ أم على اعتبار التنقيب عن النفط حقاً حصرياً رئاسياً وحزبياً وشخصياً خلافاً للحقيقة ومجريات التاريخ؟ أم باستنفار العصبية الطائفية واستخدام قصر بعبدا ساحة لاطلاق طرحاته السياسية؟