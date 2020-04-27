Demonstrators Block Roads in Protest at Dire Economy
Demonstrators blocked roads through Lebanon on Monday and late on Sunday, despite a lockdown and curfew imposed because of the coronavirus.
Police quickly intervened to reopen the highways where the demonstrators burned tyres to block roads protesting against the dire economic conditions.
They gathered in Zouk Mosbeh, Beirut’s Martyr's Square and Naameh where they burned tyres.
Tyres were also burned on the Jbeil highway, said VDL (93.3) radio station.
The Lebanese army scuffled with protesters in Zouk Mosbeh.
Late on Sunday in Zalqa sector, northeast of Beirut, six people were injured, Lebanese Red Cross official Rodney Eid told AFP without providing further details.
An AFP photographer saw protesters setting tyres ablaze on the highway north of the capital, in the suburbs of Dbaiyeh, before the army and police moved in.
Protesters also mobilized in the main northern city of Tripoli, according to ANI.
And south of Beirut, young people set tyres ablaze on the Damour highway, the agency said.
Protesters have staged several daytime demonstrations recently, including a convoy of cars in the capital last week, despite the coronavirus lockdown and nighttime curfew.
A nationwide protest movement erupted in October last year, with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the ruling elite and the rampant graft critics say has brought the economy to its knees.
Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war is now compounded by the coronavirus lockdown. Poverty has risen to 45 percent of the population, according to official estimates.
Its economy is forecast to contract 12 percent in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The Lebanese pound has also plummeted against the dollar, resulting in high inflation.
Why don't you deploy the army and ISF to arrest the illegal Exchange shops?
Oh, true they belong to Ebola and Co. I am sorry there is always a "raison d'etat" behind the honest and water clear activities of Kizb and Co.
And oh, of course, army and ISF are keen on protecting our cars from being stolen and oh, of course, they are always on the watch to make sure our borders are close and safe from COVID-19.
Dear Army and ISF, beware of the anger of the street, because soon, very soon you will have to endure this anger and not your masters, and soon you will have a choice to make!
The day of accountability is coming to those that have destroyed Lebanon.The Army and ISF are the sheep and they will eventually wake up and turn against the the so called ruling class. The protests can not stop until they get what they want they gave the current government a chance and they got nothing more than lip service. Good Luck and may God protect Lebanon because no one else will...