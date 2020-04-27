Three New Coronavirus Cases as Lebanon Begins Lifting Ban

Lebanon recorded three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic raising the total to 710, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Lebanon began a gradual five-stage plan to reopen the country and start lifting social distancing restrictions but with reservations.

The Health Minister said the number of cases are expected to rise when the lockdown starts lifting.

710 people have been infected with the virus since February 21. A total of 145 have recovered, while 22 deaths were recorded.