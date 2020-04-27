Aoun Says Corruption Fight Can't be Selective, Diab Decries Sectarian Protection

President Michel Aoun announced Monday that “any confrontation against corruption cannot be temporary, partial or selective” so that corrupts do not “seek the protection of religious or political leaders to dodge accountability.”

“A host of elements are necessary so that the permanent anti-corruption process could lead to its objectives, including the expansion of the jurisdiction of the central bank's Special Investigation Commission so that it conducts voluntary investigations to unveil corruption, and the creation of a special court for combating corruption,” Aoun added.

“No one would be exempted from appearing before it when the issue is related to public funds,” the president said, referring to the special court.

He was speaking during his chairmanship of the ministerial anti-corruption committee in the presence of Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Diab for his part lamented that “corruption in Lebanon enjoys the protecting of politics and politicians as well as sects and religious leaders.”

“Although corruption has infiltrated every vein of the state, no corrupt has been held accountable, except for those who had their cover lifted or those who rebelled,” the PM added.

The heads of the country's inspection commissions also attended the meeting. Aoun had earlier held a separate meeting with them during which discussions tackled “the administrative and operational situations at the public administrations and institutions and means to combat corruption.”