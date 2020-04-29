Antoun Nabil Sehnaoui Donates toward LAU's Fight against COVID-19

LAU has received a considerable donation from Antoun Nabil Sehnaoui, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Société Générale de Banque au Liban (SGBL), toward the LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, LAU said in a statement released Wednesday.

Commending the university’s endeavors, Sehnaoui remarked that its most recent initiatives, since the COVID-19 outbreak, underscored its “commitment in equal measure to help the community and to raise the bar in higher education in Lebanon and the Middle East.”

His support for LAU, he said, stems from his belief that LAU deserves every assistance to achieve its mission.

LAU President Joseph G. Jabbra expressed his appreciation for this humanitarian gesture, which he said, reflects Sehnaoui’s sensitivity and goodwill.

“He was touched when he heard about the great efforts the LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital had exerted to respond quickly to the health crisis, by equipping wards to receive coronavirus patients on two new floors specially designed for this purpose and providing the necessary care to everyone who needs it,” said Dr. Jabbra. “He was also deeply moved by LAU’s drive to bolster the national campaign to increase the number of daily PCR tests, especially in remote areas, through its dedicated LAU Mobile Clinic.”

Dr. Jabbra explained that Sehnaoui’s donation will go toward purchasing PCR tests, PPEs and other necessary equipment and supplies for the hospital and mobile clinic.

“Sehnaoui’s admiration for everything that LAU has achieved, its academic mission to educate the new generation and its passion for serving Lebanon and its people, especially the youth, dates back years,” LAU said.

“In 2017, he pledged funding for an 8,500 square meter three-story athletics center, the Antoun Nabil Sehnaoui-SGBL Athletics Center on Byblos campus, it added.

On behalf of the university, Dr. Jabbra thanked Sehnaoui for “his unwavering support and his inspiring acts of generosity for the good and welfare of the Lebanese,” LAU said in its statement.