Aoun: Endorsement of Financial Plan a Historic Step for Lebanon

President Michel Aoun on Thursday considered the government’s endorsement of its financial and monetary plan as a “historic” move for Lebanon, as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis since October 2019.

“Today is a historic day for Lebanon, because for the first time it endorses an economic-financial plan, after lack of planning and the lack of prospects for the future that almost brought the country to ruin,” said Aoun at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace.

The President also congratulated workers on the occasion of Labor Day, pointing to the difficult conditions the country is enduring, “which prevents the fulfillment of labor demands.”

On Wednesday, the government put the final touches on its long-awaited financial and monetary plan which is expected to be approved in a session held in Baabda.