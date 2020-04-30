Mobile version

Kanaan Says Committee Approves Illicit Enrichment Law

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 April 2020, 14:34
Head of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan said a long-awaited Illicit Enrichment Law has been approved by the committee on Thursday.

The MP said the law was “approved with its amendments,” and that public employees and figures holding responsible public posts will be required to submit a financial disclosure form.

Kanaan said the committee is looking into “seven laws related to combating corruption, and the Special Court for Financial Crimes.”

Thumb roflmfao 30 April 2020, 20:58

Dudes.. Illicit enrichment.. has been practiced in Lebanon.. since before independence.. thank god now.. it's a law.. Enrich yourselves people.. but only illicitly... It's the law!..
العهد_القوي#
بي_الكل#
الجمهورية_النفطية#
كهربا_24/24#

