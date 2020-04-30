Kanaan Says Committee Approves Illicit Enrichment Law
Head of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan said a long-awaited Illicit Enrichment Law has been approved by the committee on Thursday.
The MP said the law was “approved with its amendments,” and that public employees and figures holding responsible public posts will be required to submit a financial disclosure form.
Kanaan said the committee is looking into “seven laws related to combating corruption, and the Special Court for Financial Crimes.”