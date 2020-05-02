Aoun to Sputnik: Keen on Security, Free Demonstration and Expression

President Michel Aoun on Saturday expressed concern over attempts of some to exploit public anger against corruption for individual interests, affirming respect for the right to free demonstration and expression.

In remarks he made to Sputnik International News, Aoun said: “I truly hope that all officials and political parties in Lebanon realize that the Lebanese public anger exploded in the face of corruption, the loss of job opportunities, and the looting of state finances over many years. I understand that people want quick and tangible changes, but addressing the repercussions of the past thirty years will not happen overnight.”

“In the past I called them (protesters) to maintain vigilance in monitoring the course of things, and here I am calling them again to this. But we cannot ask a government designated less than 100 days ago to perform miracles,” said the President.

However, Aoun asserted that efforts will continue to preserve a stable security situation, “we will not allow tampering with the security situation, but we will continue to respect the right for free demonstration and expression.”