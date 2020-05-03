Israel Arrests Five Sudanese who Crossed from Lebanon

Five Sudanese workers crossed the border electronic fence into Israel at dawn Sunday from the outskirts of the southern border town of Aita al-Shaab, Hizbullah's al-Manar TV reported.

They were arrested by Israeli forces and interrogated before being returned to where they came from, al-Manar said.

“Lebanese army intelligence agents apprehended the five Sudanese after their return to the Lebanese side and are interrogating them over the reasons that pushed them to try to enter into the occupied territories,” the TV network added.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that Israeli forces caught five Sudanese men who tried to illegally enter Israel across the Lebanese border overnight.

An Israeli military spokeswoman told AFP it was believed the men had intended to seek work in Israel, which was home to more than 6,000 Sudanese asylum seekers as of January.

The Lebanese Army said it had detained "five Sudanese people" near the Israel border for their illegal presence there and was investigating them.

Tensions have been high in the border region in recent weeks.

On April 18, Israel accused Hizbullah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Hizbullah of multiple attempts to breach the border on April 17. The Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach on the night of the incidents. It said it later found damage to its security fence, just inside Israeli territory, in three locations.