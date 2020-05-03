Lebanon Records Four New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon recorded four more COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said the four people who tested positive are two residents of Lebanon and two expats who were evacuated from Guinea in recent days.

The four cases raise the country's total to 737. The death toll remains stable at 25 while 200 people have so far recovered, the Ministry added.

It said 890 lab tests for residents and 468 tests for evacuated expats were carried out at 21 laboratories over the past 24 hours.

The country has been on lockdown with its air, land and sea ports of entry closed since March 15 as part of a so-called state of genera mobilization aimed at confronting the pandemic. Many institutions such as schools and restaurants had been closed prior to that date.