Aoun Says Along with 'Self-Reliance', Lebanon 'Expects' Intl. Assistance

President Michel Aoun said in remarks to Sputnik International on Monday, that in parallel with Lebanon’s decision to “help itself,” it expects international assistance to help the country out of its economic crisis

“In Lebanon we took a decision to help ourselves while obtaining parallel international support that would help us to get out of the current tunnel,” said Aoun.

He said successive crises adding to “wrong economic policies, corruption and mismanagement” have taken a toll on Lebanon’s economy.

Aoun said: “The crisis of Syrian refugees on Lebanese soil with its devastating effects on our economy, an economic crisis which the government is working hard to overcome, and the coronavirus pandemic that burdened the economy further in the latest months,” have all devastated Lebanon’s economy.

“Lebanon has for decades suffered from wrong economic policies, corruption of authority and loss of confidence in the state. The current government of non-politicized specialists announced an economic plan to save Lebanon from collapse,” added Aoun.

On any Russian assistance for economically-stricken Lebanon, Aoun said: “Russia, as a great country and a historical friend of Lebanon can participate in the recovery plan through deposits and soft and long-term loans. Lebanon needs urgent assistance because the Lebanese people’s ability to withstand has diminished considerably, with the spread of unemployment, an aggravating financial crisis, and the deterioration of the national currency.”