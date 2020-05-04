Iran Donating Medical Equipment to Lebanon
An Iranian plane carrying medical aid is expected to arrive at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport on Monday, media reports said.
The plane carrying donations in medical equipment is expected to land at the airport at 6:00 p.m.
Ministers of: Public Works and Transportation Michel Najjar, Health Hamad Hassan and Foreign Affairs are expected to be receive the donation at the airport.
The only foreign airline that flies in and out of RHIA, without any clearance. These are not "medical equipment" on board. I dare any security general inspects the cargo before they off load the plane. Most likely the plane will be parked to the side where the intended cargo will be offloaded in the middle of the night without anyone knowing.