Diab Meets Berri in Ain el-Tineh after Tensions

Prime Minister Hassan Diab held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The meeting comes following tensions between the two men that first erupted during the latest legislative session.

It also comes two days ahead of Wednesday's meeting in Baabda between President Michel Aoun and the heads of parliamentary blocs, which will also be attended by Berri and Diab.

Tensions had erupted on April 22 between Berri, Diab and several ministers after quorum was lost during parliament's debate of a draft law that would have granted the government LBP 1,200 billion for its coronavirus economic aid plan.

Berri harshly dismissed a request by Diab to hold an evening session to pass the draft law, telling him: "Neither you nor anyone else can set the session's time or impose on parliament what it can or should do."