Higher Defense Council Recommends Lockdown Extension

The Higher Defense Council convened at Baabda Palace on Tuesday to tackle the general situation in the country, including an extension of the so-called general mobilization period aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by President Michel Aoun.

The Council recommended extending Lebanon’s lockdown for another two weeks.

The Cabinet is set to take the decision in a session Tuesday.

The government announced late in April a five-phase plan to reopen the country that has been on lockdown since March 15.

The plan to reopen the country on the following days: April 28; May 4, May 11, May 25 and June 6. Physical distancing, precautions and wearing masks in public will be required throughout all stages.

Lebanon has been on lockdown since mid-March to rein in the COVID-19 respiratory illness, which has infected 740 and killed 25 people in the Mediterranean country, according to official figures.