Syria Strikes Kill 14 Iranian, Allied Fighters

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 May 2020, 12:37
Overnight strikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes in the desert near the town of Mayadin, which came minutes after Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli strikes over the country's north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

But Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was "likely" that Israel mounted the operation, which killed several Iraqi as well as Iranian fighters. 

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle EastSyria
Comments 13
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 05 May 2020, 13:56

Thank you and well done

Thumb s.o.s 05 May 2020, 14:02

So sad.......

Thumb joebustani 05 May 2020, 14:10

Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Thumb s.o.s 05 May 2020, 14:16

It's happening Joe, it's happening!

Thumb scorpyonn 06 May 2020, 21:04

Amen Brother! Iran is a cancer that needs to be eradicated.

Missing keserwaniaseel 05 May 2020, 14:44

Sad and tragic news. Broke my heart

Missing un520 05 May 2020, 19:47

Such professionalism and beautiful execution. Draining the iranian blood and economy.

Missing keserwaniaseel 06 May 2020, 03:03

https://www.alarabi.press/بلدة-علي-النهري-البقاعية-تزف-اليكم-الش-8/

Thumb thepatriot 06 May 2020, 11:19

More please.

Thumb scorpyonn 06 May 2020, 21:03

Keep it up Israel!

Missing bigjohn 06 May 2020, 23:25

The more Israeli aggression, the more the resistance get stronger, the more the collaborators will be NECKLACED losers!

p.s. I love the sweet smell of burning rubber on skin.

Thumb thepatriot 07 May 2020, 00:41

bigidiot speaks like his papa nassy! "We shall avenge"... "This will not go unpunished"... "Israel shall pay"... but we never see nothing... Israel seems very fine, not scared, unthreatened...

Thumb thepatriot 07 May 2020, 00:39

awwww.... how cute....
Littlejohn came along and gave little red thumbs to every one... moving...

