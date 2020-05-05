Mobile version

Bassil Meets with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 May 2020, 16:02
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil held talks Tuesday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the Ain el-Tineh palace.

The meeting comes on the eve of President Michel Aoun's talks in Baabda with the heads of parliamentary blocs. Both Berri and Bassil will take part in the meeting.

The Berri-Bassil talks also follow a meeting Monday between Aoun and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and another between Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Thumb canadianleb 05 May 2020, 16:51

The meeting is to plan how best to funnel the $10 Billion from the IMF to their and their corrupt buddies personnel bank accounts. Basically who gets what. What a joke...

Missing rabiosa 05 May 2020, 17:03

Was about to write the same comment, but you beat me to it.

Thumb whyaskwhy 05 May 2020, 19:46

And they are free to walk and continue to practice their corrupt ways. Untill the sheep decide to bring down the house of cards we will continue to watch these dictators do whatever they want.

