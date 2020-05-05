Bassil Meets with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil held talks Tuesday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the Ain el-Tineh palace.

The meeting comes on the eve of President Michel Aoun's talks in Baabda with the heads of parliamentary blocs. Both Berri and Bassil will take part in the meeting.

The Berri-Bassil talks also follow a meeting Monday between Aoun and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and another between Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.