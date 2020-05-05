Diab Says Berri Ties 'Excellent', Denies Seeking 'Orthodox Post'

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Tuesday that his relation with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri “has been and will remain excellent,” a day after he met with him in Ain el-Tineh following tensions.

Separately, Diab said “better late than never” when asked whether President Michel Aoun's talks with parliamentary leaders over the government's financial plan should have happened prior to its approval in Cabinet.

Asked whether he was seeking to “seize control of a Greek Orthodox post,” in reference to the Beirut governor post, the premier said: “Not at all. This is not true.”