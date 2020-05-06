25 COVID-19 Cases on Nigeria Flight, 1 on Riyadh's

Twenty-five of the Lebanese expats who arrived on the latest evacuation flight from Nigeria have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The infected cases will be transferred to hospital while those who tested negative will observe strict home quarantine and will be followed up on daily basis by the Ministry," it added in a statement.

"Those who show any symptoms will be referred to hospital to repeat the lab tests," it said.

All those who arrived from Qatar meanwhile tested negative as one coronavirus case was recorded among those who arrived from Riyadh, it added.

The Ministry also noted that six of the expats who arrived from Qatar will have to repeat the PCR tests.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the Ministry said two residents and seven expats repatriated from Sierra Leone tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday's 35 cases raise the country's overall total to 776.