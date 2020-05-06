Facebook Reveals Members of 'Supreme Court' for Content Decisions

Facebook on Wednesday announced the first members of its independent "supreme court" empowered to make binding decisions about what content should be allowed or taken down at the social network and Instagram.

The oversight board is to make final decisions regarding the kinds of posts known to embroil Facebook in controversy about censorship, misinformation or free speech.

The 20 members of the panel announced Wednesday come from various countries and include jurists, human rights activists, journalists, a Nobel peace laureate and a former Danish prime minister.

Facebook public policy director Brent Harris described creation of the board as the "beginning of a fundamental change in the way some of the most difficult content decisions on Facebook will be made."