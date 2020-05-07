Kanaan Says IMF Deal, Govt. Rescue Plan Need Laws

Head of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan noted that the government's economic rescue plan and any deal with the International Monetary Fund to rescue Lebanon's stricken economy will require legislative laws, media reports said on Thursday

Kanaan noted that the two issues must be debated in the parliament.

The Committee was reviewing the government’s rescue plan and will make some amendments, said the MP.

The government approved an economic plan to rescue the debt-saddled economy from its worst crisis in decades.

It also signed a request for financial help from the International Monetary Fund, initiating a long process it hopes will ease the crisis.